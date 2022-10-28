SAS Rogue Heroes

Cairo, 1941. As the Nazis advance on the African front, a bunch of bolshie military men who refuse to play by the rules form a new “shadow” regiment, and they’re given license to halt the enemy by any means necessary. Which is how the SAS was born.

by Boyd Hilton |

When news dropped that Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight was working on a drama series telling the origin story of the SAS set in the middle of World War II, it made perfect sense. After all, Peaky is a story of hyper-masculine men in uniform (albeit flat caps and tweed jackets) operating outside the rules of “normal” polite society while wielding big weapons. And Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby, who suffered with PTSD after his wartime experiences, ran his own army of brave young men. It’s just they were fighting rival criminal gangs rather than say, the Nazis (although Nazis got involved in the end, too). If anything, this actual war story takes a much more jaunty, often jocular approach to its wartime setting. It is, at least to start with, a veritable romp, although the nasty, violent reality of life during wartime is unflinchingly portrayed when it needs to be.

From the off, this series is everything you’d expect from a Steven Knight production. His signature punky tone is very much present and correct, marked by the use of thumping anachronistic, rock-tastic needle drops (AC/DC’s ‘Highway To Hell’ and The Stranglers’ ‘Something Better Change’ are particularly well deployed), splashy on-screen graphics, and punchy dialogue full of relentless profanity (the phrase “What the fuck are you doing here?” is uttered a lot). Even the wording of the opening disclaimer is playful: “Based on a true story, the events depicted which seem most unbelievable… are mostly true”. As the series winds on, it becomes startlingly clear this is no idle boast, and Knight’s scripts revel in the Catch-22- style gallows humour of its often insane situations, while the big action set-pieces are skilfully handled by director Tom Shankland (The Serpent).