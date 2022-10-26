HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Has Lost Its Showrunner And Is Being Redeveloped

The huge changes within Warner Bros. and HBO Max are continuing to have repercussions on the DC movie and TV universe. The latest casualty is Seth Grahame-Smith (of Pride & Prejudice & Zombies fame), who has departed the long-developing Green Lantern HBO Max series as the writer and showrunner.

As reported on THR, Grahame-Smith completed full scripts for all eight planned episodes, but his approach favouring the Alan Scott and Guy Gardner iterations of the character (there are loads of Green Lanterns, a galactic police force that patrols the known and unknown universe) has reportedly been binned, and the show is now being started again from scratch. The focus for the new version will be the 1970s Green Lantern, John Stewart. Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine had already been cast as Scott and Gardner, but they seem to have departed with Grahame-Smith.