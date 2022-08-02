Batgirl Reportedly Shelved At DC/Warner Bros

Bad news for Batgirl fans and those who were looking forward to A) seeing Leslie Grace as the title character or one of the movies that had planned to feature Michael Keaton's Batman: the movie has reportedly been scrapped, even though it was close to being finished.

Directed by Bad Boys For Life and Ms. Marvel duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the movie had been the subject of unfavourable test screenings and executive concern that it wasn't of the right quality for HBO Max, which had been its intended destination.

Mostly, however, it appears to have been a victim of cost-cutting by Warner Bros. new owners, Discovery, whose team has been looking to shave down spending at the studio. The news was originally broken by the New York Post, though the main entertainment trades have since confirmed it.

Batgirl’s cast also featured Brendan Fraser as Batman’s classic villain Firefly, Ivory Aquino as the transgender vigilante Alysia Yeoh, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson and Ethan Kai.