What If…? Season 3 Images Tease Sam Wilson’s Captain America

With Season 2 of Marvel's animated What If…? having completed its festive rollout, attention has naturally turned to the third season, which will apparently be on its way earlier than thought. And the latest image from the series shows off the fact that Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson – AKA Captain America – will be part of the series this time around.

The Sam Wilson image was just one teased by team Marvel for the new season — find the others below.

From the looks of this, Sam and co. (that certainly appears to be Monica Rambeau flanking him) will also be indulging in a little mech suit action.

We've already had one taste of the new season via the first clip, which landed at the end of last month, and revealed a team-up for Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Alexei Ivanovich Shostakov, AKA Red Guardian (David Harbour).