What If…? Season 3 Clip Teases A Bucky Barnes/Red Guardian Team-Up

Having rolled out its second season across nine days this festive season, it would seem that Marvel's What If…? Season 3 is closer to being ready for our screens than originally teased. Despite a recent PR event for the animated side of the MCU hinting that a third season was simply in development, a new clip from an episode would indicate that it'll be coming sooner than we think. Check it out…
Yes, that's Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) driving incognito with the Alexei Ivanovich Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour) trying to get past a police checkpoint that is being manned by Bill Foster, aka Giant Man, (voiced by Laurence Fishburne) and a new character named Ranger Morales. What exactly the bickering new duo is up to remains to be seen, but on the basis of this, it'll fun finding out.
The teaser clip ends with "streaming soon" which leaves us to speculate when that might. Next up from Marvel's small screen arm is the live-action Echo, which drops all at once on 9 January, and the company's other animated offerings tentatively scheduled for 2024 include X-Men ’97, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and Eyes Of Wakanda, so a third batch of What If…? could presumably hit before any of those or land sometime in the coming months.