What If…? Season 3 Clip Teases A Bucky Barnes/Red Guardian Team-Up

Having rolled out its second season across nine days this festive season, it would seem that Marvel's What If…? Season 3 is closer to being ready for our screens than originally teased. Despite a recent PR event for the animated side of the MCU hinting that a third season was simply in development, a new clip from an episode would indicate that it'll be coming sooner than we think. Check it out…

Yes, that's Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) driving incognito with the Alexei Ivanovich Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour) trying to get past a police checkpoint that is being manned by Bill Foster, aka Giant Man, (voiced by Laurence Fishburne) and a new character named Ranger Morales. What exactly the bickering new duo is up to remains to be seen, but on the basis of this, it'll fun finding out.