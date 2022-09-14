Timothy Olyphant Joins Steven Soderbergh’s Full Circle

When he's not showing off his celebrated hair on the likes of The Mandalorian, Timothy Olyphant is available for other roles. He's scored one of the leads in Steven Soderbergh's new HBO Max limited series Full Circle.

Written by Ed Solomon, the new miniseries is still mostly being kept quiet in terms of story, though we have learned that it follows an investigation into a botched kidnapping that uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York City.

And more details are starting to emerge – with Claire Danes and Zazie Beetz already in the cast, the latest updates suggests that Olyphant is playing a character called Derek, who is married to Sam (Danes).