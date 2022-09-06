  1. Home
  2. TV Series
  3. News

Zazie Beetz Joins Steven Soderbergh’s New Miniseries Full Circle

Zazie Beetz
by James White |
Posted
People:
Zazie Beetz
Ed Solomon
Steven Soderbergh

Fresh off of appearing in Bullet Train and entering talks to return to the world of Joker, Zazie Beetz is looking towards the small screen again, where she's long had success in Atlanta. But this time, she's headed for HBO Max and the new Steven Soderbergh miniseries Full Circle.

Written by Ed Solomon, the series is mostly being kept under wraps, but we do know that it follows an investigation into a botched kidnapping, which uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.

The new series represents a reunion for Soderbergh and Solomon, who previous collaborated on last year's mystery drama film No Sudden Move, also for HBO Max, though it's been in the works for a while longer than that, as Solomon's tweet about the new development suggests.

There's no word yet on when this one might hit the streaming service.

Sources Links
Variety
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us