The White Lotus Season 3 Adds Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger And Aimee Lou Wood

Just last week, we learned of the first batch of cast recruited for The White Lotus' third season, as Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey and Michelle Monaghan were among those joining the ranks of those who have stayed or worked at the luxury resort chain as seen in Mike White's comedy drama series. Five more names have now been added: Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam Nivola.

In addition to the original three, Tayme Thapthimthong, Miloš Biković, Christian Friedel, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, and Shalini Peiris are aboard alongside The Gilded Age's Carrie Coon, while Natasha Rothwell is back as Belinda, the spa worker we met in Season 1.