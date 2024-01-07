Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey And Michelle Monaghan Among White Lotus Season 3 Cast

Looks like the staff of the White Lotus –– at least, the one in Thailand –– will be saying, "Hello" to Jason Isaacs (assuming he's not playing a guest). The actor is just one of the new recruits for the third season of Mike White's show, alongside Parker Posey, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul and Tayme Thapthimthong.

As mentioned above, the new season of The White Lotus will be set in Thailand, and feature a mostly new assortment of characters (though Natasha Rothwell is back as cheery spa worker Belinda from season one, maintaining the tradition of one continuing character after Jennifer Coolidge appeared in the first two seasons).