The Bear Season 3 Confirmed For Disney+ And Hulu

Let’s be honest – we already thought this was happening. The Bear is undoubtedly one of the best shows to have hit our screens in recent years – a palm-sweating kitchen drama that turns sizzling squabbles and blazing barrages into some of the most nourishing television out there. If Season 1 got things cooking on gas, Season 2 took things to Michelin-star level – and so while we’re thrilled that Season 3 has now been officially confirmed, it seemed unlikely that the highly-celebrated series wouldn’t be returning. At least now it’s for sure: looks like The Beef’s back on the menu, boys.

The FX series – which has a home on Hulu in the US, and on Disney+ in the UK – will be back with more Chicago-set cooking in a third season. And while little else has been teased about the series, expect the return of Jeremy Allen White’s Carmy, Ayo Edebiri’s Sydney, Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Richie (“Cousin!”) and more as the sandwich restaurant formerly known as The Beef – now reborn as fine-dining establishment The Bear – is fully up and running. Of course, things are never plain sailing in Carmy’s high-pressure world, there's sure to be all kinds of kitchen nightmares to come.