Jean-Luc’s On A Mission In Star Trek: Picard Season 3’s New Trailer

While news first broke of Star Trek: Picard's third season renewal last year during Star Trek Day, and we got more details as part of the show's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we had to wait until this year's incarnation of the Trek celebration day for the first proper trailer from the show. Take a look…

Most excitingly for fans of Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard as a character, the new (and final) season will feature appearances from most of his old command crew from Star Trek: The Next Generation. Responding to a distress call from Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), Jean-Luc puts out a call to the likes of Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), Worf (Michael Dorn) and Geordi LaForge (LeVar Burton) to help him in a search for her.

This latest footage promises a fun throwback adventure catching up with those of the TNG crew we haven't already met in Picard's timeline.

And they head out in the USS Titan, commanded by none other than Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan).