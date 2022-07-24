SDCC 2022: Star Trek: Picard Looks To The Past For Its Future

Though it had already been announced that Patrick Stewart's old Star Trek: The Next Generation cast mates were heading for the third (and final) season of Star Trek: Picard, there was still news on offer about the next run of the series.

As part of a big Star Trek Universe panel at Saturday's San Diego Comic-Con that also featured appearances by animated adventure Star Trek: Lower Decks and pre-Kirk-era Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Stewart and co-star Gates McFadden were among those representing Picard.

Despite seeming a little confused by it all, Stewart gamely answered questions posed by moderator Leah Thompson and fans, while leaving the informational heavy lifting to Trek TV overseer Alex Kurtzman and the others.

Mostly what we gleaned from the Picard panel is that it was Stewart who fought to make sure that the show wasn't just a nostalgia trip filled with nods to his past work, but that the story had finally earned proper appearances from the likes of McFadden, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Marina Sirtis and Jonathan Frakes, who will appear alongside Stewart and show stalwarts Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd.

Kurtzman did drop a few other nuggets, including that the third season villain is female and is a vengeful strategist in the mould of Khan from The Wrath Of Khan. We'll also see at least one version of the Enterprise.

Speaking to the wider plans for Trek on TV, Kurtzman wouldn't be drawn specifically, but did drop hints about a possible return to the world of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and more future shows with female leads.

Talking of DS9, the station pops up in the trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks, which gave fans a look at its own third season (not the last, or at least we hope).

There are the usual references and Trek in-jokes, while the story picks up after the events of the second, which saw Captain Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis), who is hauled away by Starfleet authorities on suspicion of having bombed the Pakled planet. The mission to find her will be wrapped up relatively swiftly, and there will be room for Decks business as usual.

The Lower Decks cast - well, Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome, at least - then invaded the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds panel to reveal that there will be an intriguing crossover between the two shows. No imagery was offered, but it sounds like this could be Roger Rabbit in the Trek universe, as animation meets live-action.