Slow Horses: Gary Oldman Investigates A New Case In The Season 2 Trailer

by Owen Williams |

Tis the season for Apple TV+ announcements. Following yesterday’s trailer for the upcoming Echo 3, here’s an advance look at what’s in store for Season 2 of the acclaimed Slow Horses. Gary Oldman is back as rumpled spymaster Jackson Lamb, this time dealing with potential panic on the streets of London and the suspicious death of an ex-service agent.

As you’ll recall from the first season, Slow Horses is a dry espionage comedy about a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents, whose department is a dumping ground for those who’ve made career-ending mistakes. The series is based on Mick Herron’s Slough House novels, and Season 2, logically enough, adapts the second of those, Dead Lions. Long-buried Cold War secrets are about to emerge, and the team must overcome their borderline incompetence to prevent a catastrophic international incident on home soil.

Starring alongside Oldman in the ensemble cast are Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Dustin Demri-Burns, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Jonathan Pryce. Veep’s Will Smith wrote the scripts, and Jeremy Lovering is the director.

The first two episodes of Season 2 arrive on Apple TV+ on 2 December, with the other four arriving weekly after that. If you fancy reading the books between now and then, they’re published in the UK by John Murray’s Baskerville imprint.

