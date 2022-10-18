Michiel Huisman And Luke Evans Are On A Rescue Mission In Echo 3 Trailer

by Owen Williams |

Apple TV+ might continue to have a smaller amount of content than its big-hitting streaming rivals thanks to its policy of all-original-only ­– but what it does, it consistently does really, really well. Looking like it’ll add to that impressive hit-rate is the new action-thriller series Echo 3, which stars Luke Evans, Michiel Huisman and Jessica Ann Collins. It involves a kidnapping in Venezuela and a rescue mission by some guys with a very specific set of skills – but it’s in no way related to Taken, as far as we can tell. A trailer for the show arrived today – watch it below.

We follow Amber (Collins), a scientist who goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, prompting her brother (Evans) and husband (Huisman) to tool up and put their considerable military experience to use. The story, which takes place against the backdrop of a complex CIA secret, arrives via showrunner and director Mark Boal, who previously wrote both The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty for Kathryn Bigelow. Judging from the trailer, that’s very much the vibe we can continue to expect.

Echo 3 also features James Udom, Maria Del Rosario, Alejandro Furth, Juan Pablo Raba and Bradley Whitford, plus Martina Gusmán as a prominent political journalist. The series is adapted from the 2018 Israeli drama When Heroes Fly, which was itself based on the novel of the same name by Amir Gutfreund. (If you’re interested, the Israeli version is currently on Netflix in the UK, but the book doesn’t seem to be available in an English translation… yet).