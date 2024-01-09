Sexy Beast: First Trailer For The TV Prequel Series

Way back in 2000, Jonathan Glazer (plus writers Louis Mellis and David Scinto) introduced us to possibly the sweariest version of Ben Kingsley that had ever graced the screen thanks to Sexy Beast. If you've ever caught yourself wondering how Gal (Ray Winstone), Teddy (Ian McShane) and Don (Kingsley) came to know each other, now you can thanks to Paramount's willingness to raid its back catalogue for prequel series. Sexy Beast the show is headed our way and the first trailer is online…

James McArdle is Gal here, with Emun Elliott as Don. The duo are best friends and small-town thieves, living the good life in ‘90s East London. Sarah Greene is Deedee Harrison, a captivating adult film star whose ambitions to control her own personal destiny and her love affair with Gal put her in danger.

Stephen Moyer is Teddy Bass, a treacherous, rising name in the gangster world, who seduces Gal and Don into his criminal web, and Tamsin Greig is Don’s pathologically controlling and formidable older sister Cecilia.