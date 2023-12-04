Sexy Beast Series Goes Back To The ‘90s For A Prequel Crime Story – Exclusive First Look

Before Under The Skin, before Birth, and before the imminent and highly-acclaimed The Zone Of Interest, filmmaker Jonathan Glazer burst onto the scene with Sexy Beast – a British crime story with fearsome performances from Ray Winstone and Ben Kingsley that instantly became a genre classic. And now, a Sexy Beast series is on the way – a prequel set in London’s criminal underworld, exploring the lives of Gal and Don prior to the events of Glazer’s film. With James McArdle and Emun Elliott stepping into Winstone and Kingley’s roles, respectively, the series also features the likes of True Blood’s Stephen Moyer, Tamsin Greig and Sarah Greene, and comes to Paramount+ in January. Take a first look at images from the show here.
The series will take place in the thrumming, volatile world of ‘90s London, as Gal (James McArdle) and Don (Emun Elliott) navigate the shady underside of the city, Gal strikes a dangerous relationship with DeeDee (Sarah Greene), and rising criminal Teddy Bass (Stephen Moyer) draws the two thieves into his growing influence. “I feel very fortunate to be a part of this world,” says McArdle. “The original story leaves so much space for us all to wonder what happened within Gal and Don’s friendship in the years prior – I’m looking forward to everyone being able to re-discover these characters and find out.”
Bring on ‘90s bangers, exuberant swearing, and danger galore when Sexy Beast streams on Paramout+ from 25 January.