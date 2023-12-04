Sexy Beast Series Goes Back To The ‘90s For A Prequel Crime Story – Exclusive First Look

Before Under The Skin, before Birth, and before the imminent and highly-acclaimed The Zone Of Interest, filmmaker Jonathan Glazer burst onto the scene with Sexy Beast – a British crime story with fearsome performances from Ray Winstone and Ben Kingsley that instantly became a genre classic. And now, a Sexy Beast series is on the way – a prequel set in London’s criminal underworld, exploring the lives of Gal and Don prior to the events of Glazer’s film. With James McArdle and Emun Elliott stepping into Winstone and Kingley’s roles, respectively, the series also features the likes of True Blood’s Stephen Moyer, Tamsin Greig and Sarah Greene, and comes to Paramount+ in January. Take a first look at images from the show here.