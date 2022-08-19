Sex Education Season 4 Adds Dan Levy As Shooting Starts

Do you want the good news, or the good news? Fine, we’ll start with the good news: Sex Education Season 4 has officially started shooting, meaning we’re one step closer to returning to Moordale (well, actually the new setting of Cavendish Sixth Form) and the exploits of Otis, Maeve, and Eric. But you want the better news? The really juicy news? There’s a fresh bit of casting as we head into the fourth run of the show, sure to make vast swathes of the internet very happy: Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy is on board for the next run of episodes.

With Emma Mackey’s Maeve moving to the States this season to study at Wallace University, she’ll be taught there by a renowned author by the name of Thomas Molloy – and that’s Levy’s character. He’s joining the show alongside Thaddea Graham, most recently seen in Doctor Who: Flux. Maybe she’ll be swapping tips with Ncuti Gatwa as he prepares to enter the TARDIS?

Here’s the official synopsis for the new season: “Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier - their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students - they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?! Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…”