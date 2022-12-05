Servant Season 4: The Truth Will Out In The New Trailer

Following on from the teaser's arrival back in October, we've been waiting for new footage from Servant's fourth and final season. The wait is over, as the trailer has dropped! Check it out…

The Apple TV+ series, created by Tony Basgallop and executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan, stars Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell as Dorothy and Sean Turner, who following the death of their 13-week-old son, are using doll as a substitute and a way to help Dorothy grieve. They hire Leanne Grayson (Nell Tiger Free) to help care for the "child" but then very weird things start to happen, drawing in Dorothy's brother, Julian (Rupert Grint).

Following its suspenseful third season finale, Season 4 brings the final chapter of the Turner story to an epic and emotional conclusion. Leanne’s war with the Church of Lesser Saints heightens, threatening Spruce street, the city of Philadelphia, and beyond.

Meanwhile, the shattered Turner family must not only confront the increasing threat of Leanne, but the certain reality that Dorothy is waking up. As the Turner family brownstone continues to crumble, questions are finally answered: who is Leanne Grayson and who is the child in their home?