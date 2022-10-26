Servant Season 4: Prepare For The Final Reckoning With The New Teaser

Through three seasons of creeping tensions, twists and turns, Servant has kept us guessing as to where it might go next. Well, with Season 4, we're in the endgame now, and the first teaser for the final batch of episodes is online.

The Apple TV+ series, created by Tony Basgallop and executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan, stars Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell as Dorothy and Sean Turner, who following the death of their 13-week-old son, are using doll as a substitute and a way to help Dorothy grieve. They hire Leanne Grayson (Nell Tiger Free) to help care for the "child" but then very weird things start to happen, drawing in Dorothy's brother, Julian (Rupert Grint).

Following its suspenseful third season finale, Season 4 brings the final chapter of the Turner story to an epic and emotional conclusion. Leanne’s war with the Church of Lesser Saints heightens, threatening Spruce street, the city of Philadelphia, and beyond.

Meanwhile, the shattered Turner family must not only confront the increasing threat of Leanne, but the certain reality that Dorothy is waking up. As the Turner family brownstone continues to crumble, questions are finally answered: who is Leanne Grayson and who is the child in their home?

Servant returns for that final season on 13 January.

