Robert Downey Jr Plays Multiple Roles In The Trailer For New Park Chan-Wook Series The Sympathizer

While we were denied the chance to see Robert Downey Jr. as Perry Mason in the eponymous show he produced (Matthew Rhys ended up taking the role), The Sympathizer, is a different beast entirely. He'll play multiple roles in that one, while Oldboy and The Handmaiden's Park Chan-wook is in charge. A new trailer for the series is online and you can see it below:

Adapted from Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Sympathizer stars Hoa Xuande as the half-French, half-Vietnamese communist who becomes wrapped up in spying on his own government and military for the CIA. But where do his loyalties truly lie?

Downey Jr. here plays multiple roles, including the spy's handler, while the cast also includes Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Phanxine, Vy Le, Ky Duyen, Kieu Chinh, Duy Nguyen, Alan Trong and Sandra Oh.

Working alongside Park Chan-wook (who executive produces and directs the first three episodes) is Canadian indie filmmaker Don McKellar, while City Of God's Fernando Meirelles also handles one episode.