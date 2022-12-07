Rings Of Power: Kevin Eldon, Calam Lynch And Selina Lo Among Latest Casting For Season 2

Like information offered by the elves, Prime Video is drip-feeding the information on the new faces who will be joining Morfydd Clark,

Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charlie Vickers and the rest in the new season of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power. On the heels of last week's announcement, here's the latest news: Kevin Eldon, Calam Lynch, Selina Lo, Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Stuart Bowman, Gavi Singh Chera, William Chubb and Will Keen are all in the show.

Of course, in keeping with the news so far, we have zero information on who the newcomers will be playing, so start your own guessing now. Though if we're honestly, we're hoping Eldon shows up as this guy.