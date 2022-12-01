Ben Daniels And Sam Hazeldine Among The New Cast For Rings Of Power Season 2

Filming has been underway in the UK on Season 2 of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, but today Prime Video announced some new cast members and one crucial piece of recasting. Yes, Orc leader Adar may sound a little different next season as Sam Hazeldine is taking over the role from Joseph Mawle.

Otherwise, the company is staying mysterious as to the new roles, with just the actors listed: Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen ‘Zates’ Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, and Nicholas Woodeson are your new recruits.

"Since its premiere, The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power has been bringing audiences together to experience the magic and wonder of JRR Tolkien’s magnificent Middle-earth. To date, season one is the top Original series for Prime Video in every region and has been viewed by over 100 million people worldwide, a truly global hit that speaks to the universal nature of powerful storytelling," says Vernon Sanders, Head of Amazon's Global Television. "We welcome these wonderful actors to our ‘fellowship’ and look forward to telling more incredible Second Age stories in season two."