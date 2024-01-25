Reacher Season 3 Begins Production, With Source Novel Confirmed

Good news for fans of absolutely gigantic men sorting out big trouble: Reacher is officially in production on Season 3. Prime Video’s adaptation of Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novels has proved a major hit with audiences, and the arrival of Season 2 in December was met with applause from turkey-sized hands. It was no surprise, then, that Season 3 was quickly confirmed – and shooting is now underway in Toronto on the next batch of episodes, with Alan Ritchson once again filling the frame as Reacher himself.

Most notably, Prime Video has confirmed the Child novel that Season 3 will be based on: Persuader, the 7th novel in the series. While the one-line synopsis released by the streaming service gives very little away (“Reacher must go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past”), here’s a little more info courtesy of the book blurb: “When Reacher witnesses a brutal kidnap attempt, he takes the law into his own hands. But a cop dies. Has Reacher lost his sense of right and wrong?” The third season will see Maria Sten reprise the role of Frances Neagley – while Ritchson will also take an executive producer credit this time around.