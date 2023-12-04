Reacher Renewed For Season 3

Before Season 2 has even premiered, Prime Video has confirmed that a third season of Reacher, adapted from Lee Child's books, is in production. A video message sent by Reacher himself (AKA Alan Ritchson) from the set of the show to fans at the CCXP event in São Paulo, Brazil, showed work already underway on the third season and a clip from Season 2.

Reacher's second season adapts Child's book Bad Luck And Trouble – the 11th outing in the series. Here’s the official synopsis: “‘Veteran military police investigator Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) receives a coded message that the members of his former U.S. Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations, are being mysteriously and brutally murdered one by one. Pulled from his drifter lifestyle, Reacher reunites with three of his former teammates turned chosen family to investigate, including Frances Neagley (Maria Sten); Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), a forensic accountant for whom Reacher has long had a soft spot; and fast-talking, switchblade-wielding family man David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos). Together, they begin to connect the dots in a mystery where the stakes get higher at every turn, and that brings about questions of who has betrayed them — and who will die next. Using his inimitable blend of smarts and size, Reacher will stop at nothing to uncover the truth and protect the members of his unit. If there’s one thing Reacher and his team know for certain, it’s that you do not mess with the Special Investigators.”