Prey’s Dan Trachtenberg To Direct An Episode Of Stranger Things Season 5

In what surely counts as an example of the old marketing slogan "two great tastes that taste great together", news arrives from Netflix that Dan Trachtenberg, director of 10 Cloverfield Lane and Prey, is on board to handle and episode of Stranger Things Season 5.

No details have been released yet of which episode – after all, the season will be delayed since the writing staff, like all Writers Guild members, are on strike for better pay and conditions – but it's certainly something to anticipate.

And it's not like Trachtenberg doesn't have form with TV: he's worked on Black Mirror, and helped launch The Boys by directing the pilot.