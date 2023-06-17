Stranger Things 5 Cast Adds Linda Hamilton

Since Season 5 represents the end of Stranger Things, you might naturally expect the creators to go all-out for a big finish. Instead of our suggestion of a Vecna musical episode, the team instead opted for a new star cameo from an '80s movie icon. In this case, it's Linda Hamilton.

The actor, best known for her work on the Terminator franchise, admitted she was still getting over the chance as a fan to join the show, but that she was looking forward to the series.