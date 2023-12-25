Pilot TV Podcast Review Of The Year 2023, With Guest Jamie Dornan

Happy Christmas! What better gift to wake up to on December 25 than a Pilot TV Review Of The Year Special? Yes, we assemble live on Christmas morning* to bring you festive cheer, run through all the shows that mattered over the past 12 months, and reveal for you our Pilot TV list of the best shows of 2023.

But that's not all! Because we also triage a special end of year postbag and Jamie Dornan stops by to talk about The Tourist, which returns to ITV on New Year's Day. See you all in 2024!

*In no way recorded live