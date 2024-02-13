Pilot TV Podcast #273: Alice And Jack, Kin, And Too Good To Be True. With Guests Ambika Mod & Leo Woodall

You’ll have to have listened to last weeks’ Pilot+ to hear our review of One Day but fear not if you didn’t catch that, because stars Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall join us this week to discuss Netflix’s adaptation of the hit David Nicholls book. And speaking of turbulent romances, Alice And Jack comes to Channel 4 this week and sees Domhnall Gleeson and Andrea Riseborough as a pair of star-crossed lovers. BBC1’s Kin, on the other hand, sees an entirely different kind of turmoil as the Kinsella clan go to war (again), and Channel 5’s Too Good To Be True explores the perils of unvetted employment (but does allow James to set up a terrible culinary pun).