Pilot TV Podcast #272: Curb Your Enthusiasm, Ted, G’wed, And Halo. With Guests Domhnall Gleeson And Andrea Riseborough

We may not be reviewing it till next week but Alice And Jack is winging its way to screens very soon and stars Domhnall Gleeson and Andrea Riseborough – both of whom join us on the show this week to chat with Boydy. No one does awkward quite like Larry David so we're delighted to welcome him back to the screen for the 12th and final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm on Sky and Now.
Plus Seth MacFarlane's Ted makes the transition to the small screen, we take a trip up north to see Scouse comedy G'wed, which lands on ITVX, and James nobly takes on the mantle of watching Halo season 2 so Kay doesn't have to get sci-fi on her.
Listen to the episode on your podcast app of choice or the player above. And if you want to subscribe to Pilot TV+, find all the details here.