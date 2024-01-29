Pilot TV Podcast #271: Black Cake, Domino Day, And Here We Go

We like to think of Pilot TV as the height of professionalism — a finely-honed product in which some of TV journalism's finest minds come together to share their wisdom. We like to think that. Evidence here to the contrary, though, as this one is an absolute shambles. James and Kay arrive unprepared, Boyd decides he'd much rather work with Helen and Dan, plus there's a whole thing about musicals. Honestly, it's a miracle we got through it at all.