Pilot TV Podcast #271: Black Cake, Domino Day, And Here We Go

We like to think of Pilot TV as the height of professionalism — a finely-honed product in which some of TV journalism's finest minds come together to share their wisdom. We like to think that. Evidence here to the contrary, though, as this one is an absolute shambles. James and Kay arrive unprepared, Boyd decides he'd much rather work with Helen and Dan, plus there's a whole thing about musicals. Honestly, it's a miracle we got through it at all.
Still, we did find time to watch Black Cake on Disney+ (well, some of us), engage in some witchery with Domino Day on BBC Three, and catch up with Here We Go (again).
Listen to the episode on your podcast app of choice or the player above. And if you want to subscribe to Pilot TV+, find all the details here.