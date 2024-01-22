Pilot TV Podcast #270: Griselda, Sexy Beast And Trigger Point. With Guest Lulu Wang

Acclaimed filmmaker Lulu Wang hops to the small screen this week with Expats on Prime and she dropped by the podcast to tell us all about it. Plus we witness Sofía Vergara breaking bad as a cartel boss Griselda Blanco in Netflix's Griselda, revisit London's '90s criminal underworld in Sexy Beast on Paramount+, and rejoin Vicky McClure's bomb squad in the return of Trigger Point on ITV.

But that's not all, because the gang talk about the ups and downs of this year's Emmys (#justiceforBetterCallSaul) and Boyd and Kay once again try (and fail) to get James to care about The Traitors.