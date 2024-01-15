Pilot TV Podcast #269: True Detective, The Artful Dodger, And Finders Keepers

True Detective makes its long-awaited return this week with Jodie Foster in the lead. Is it a return to form for the series? Listen and find out (spoiler: it is). Plus we head down under for some Dickensian fun with The Artful Dodger on Disney+ and go Detectoring with Channel 5's Finders Keepers.
The team also mull over hotel scenes, completely fail to discuss the Golden Globes and hear how Boyd got blanked by Phoebe Waller Bridge.
Listen to the episode on your podcast app of choice or the player above. And if you want to subscribe to Pilot TV+, find all the details here.