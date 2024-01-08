Pilot TV Podcast #268: Criminal Record, Big Boys, And After The Flood. With Guest Clarke Peters

We're back! After scandalously taking Christmas off, (Boyd is still furious about it) Pilot makes a triumphant return to your ears this week, accompanied by legendary star of The Wire Clarke Peters, here talking about his new Channel 4 show Truelove. Plus Kay, Boyd and James run through their televisual resolutions but also catch you all up on all the shows that aired over the first week of January.
Beyond that, Jack Rooke's Big Boys returns to Channel 4, Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo arrive on Apple TV+ with Criminal Record, and Sophie Rundle gets swept away in ITV drama After The Flood.
