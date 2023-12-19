Pilot TV Podcast #267: The Winter King, Percy Jackson And The Olympians, And A Ghost Story For Christmas: Lot No. 249

And, because this is essentially our yule send-off, Boydy runs through the vast array of shows coming your way between now and the new year, plus we review one of them: specifically, Mark Gatiss' latest festive frightener, Lot No. 249. We also head back to (Bernard) Cornwell country for the adaptation of his Warlord Chronicles, The Winter King on ITVX, and we find out whether Rick Riordan's Greek God saga lands safely on Disney+ with the arrival of Percy Jackson And The Olympians.