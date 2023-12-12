  1. Home|
Pilot TV Podcast #266: The Serial Killer’s Wife, Something Undone, And Doctor Who. With Guests Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville & Luke Treadaway

Imelda Staunton and Lesley Manville, Luke Treadaway
by James Dyer |
Published

We have a right royal podcast for you this week as Her Majesty Imelda Staunton and HRH Lesley Manville join us to talk The Crown with Boydy. Plus, Luke Treadaway stops by for a quick chat about The Serial Killer's Wife on Paramount+.

Elsewhere, we embark on perhaps the most shambolic review in Pilot history as we try (and fail) to determine what series of Something Undone we're reviewing on ITVX. All this before we get back inside the TARDIS for the third of RTD's Doctor Who anniversary specials.

Listen to the episode on your podcast app of choice or the player above. And if you want to subscribe to Pilot TV+, find all the details here.

