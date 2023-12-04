  1. Home|
Pilot TV Podcast #265: Mayfair Witches, Smothered And Platform 7. With Guest Lizze Broadway

Lizze Broadway
by James Dyer
Published

We're all about witches on this week's show as the very VERY belated Interview With The Vampire companion show Mayfair Witches makes its tardy arrival on the Beeb. Plus, Kay finally gets to wax lyrical about Smothered on Sky Comedy and we explore the spooky goings on over at Platform 7 on ITV.

Plus we thrash out some of the most iconic scenes in all of TV, Boyd tells the tale of how he lost twenty grand to his local charity shop, Kay causes a seating kerfuffle and Gen V breakout star Lizze Broadway stops by for a spoiler chat about her role in Prime Video's The Boys spinoff.

Listen to the episode on your podcast app of choice or the player above. And if you want to subscribe to Pilot TV+, find all the details here.

