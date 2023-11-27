Pilot TV Podcast #264: Slow Horses, The Couple Next Door, And The Doll Factory. With Guests Keanu Reeves & Jenson Button, And Jodie Whittaker

Yes, the much anticipated Keanu Reeves interview lands this week as the man himself chats F1 along with racing legend Jenson Button. Plus former Doctor Jodie Whitaker joins us, though not for TARDIS talk, but rather to chat all about One Night on Paramount+.

Elsewhere, Chris Hewitt drops by to mourn the cancellation of Blue Bloods, we ponder the question of whether adverts in shows add to the experience, and we review The Couple Next Door on Channel 4, The Doll Factory on Paramount+ and the triumphant return of Slow Horses on Apple TV+.