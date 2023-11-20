Pilot TV Podcast #263: Archie, One Night And Such Brave Girls. With Guests Jason Isaacs, Laura Aikman And Russell T Davies

We have a veritable cornucopia of guests this week as Jason Isaacs and Laura Aikman join us to talk ITVX's Cary Grant series Archie, plus we give you a little snippet of our Doctor Who special as Russell T Davies stops by to talk the time lord's return.

Elsewhere, we uncover hidden secrets with Jodie Whitaker in One Night on Paramount+, and check out Kat Sadler's sitcom Such Brave Girls on BBC3. Plus we mull over some of the most distinctive voices in all of broadcast television.