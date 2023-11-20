  1. Home|
Pilot TV Podcast #263: Archie, One Night And Such Brave Girls. With Guests Jason Isaacs, Laura Aikman And Russell T Davies

Jason Isaacs, Laura Aikman, Russell T Davies
by James Dyer |
Published

We have a veritable cornucopia of guests this week as Jason Isaacs and Laura Aikman join us to talk ITVX's Cary Grant series Archie, plus we give you a little snippet of our Doctor Who special as Russell T Davies stops by to talk the time lord's return.

Elsewhere, we uncover hidden secrets with Jodie Whitaker in One Night on Paramount+, and check out Kat Sadler's sitcom Such Brave Girls on BBC3. Plus we mull over some of the most distinctive voices in all of broadcast television.

Listen to the episode on your podcast app of choice or the player above. And if you want to subscribe to Pilot TV+, find all the details here.

