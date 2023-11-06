Pilot TV Podcast #261: Culprits, The Newsreader, And The Buccaneers. With Guest BenDavid Grabinski

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off co-showrunner BenDavid Grabinski joins us this week to chat resurrecting Canada’s favourite son for an all new anime series. Plus we tear it up in 19th Century London with The Buccaneers on Apple, join the network wars in eighties Australia for The Newsreader on BBC2, and go on the lam in an attempt to leave a life of crime behind with Culprits on Disney+. Plus, we say our proper goodbyes to Matthew Perry, do our best to mine some news despite a ridiculously early recording, and take a look at TV stars before they were famous.