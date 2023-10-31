Pilot TV Podcast #260: All The Light We Cannot See, Invincible, And Shetland

This week the team travel back to WWII for Steven Knight's latest series, an adaptation of Pulitzer-winning novel All The Light We Cannot See on Netflix, plus we find out how Shetland fares with a brand new lead on BBC1.

Finally, our long-standing inability to understand adult animation is put to the test when we tackle Invincible Season 2 on Prime Video, there's much discussion of the healing power of silence, and the team wrangle over their favourite Friend (in a segment recorded before the very sad news of Matthew Perry's death over the weekend).