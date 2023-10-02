  1. Home|
Pilot TV Podcast #256: Payback, Everything Now, And Mrs Sidhu Investigates. With Guest Morven Christie

Morven Christie
by James Dyer |
Published

Crime is in the air this week, so who better to draft in than the queen of crime, Steph Seelan? Steph holds down the fort for Kay (on holiday, typical) as we find trouble at the gym with Mrs Sidhu Investigates on Drama, a villainous Peter Mullen after his money in Payback on ITV, and a teen drama about reintegrating into secondary school life with Everything Now on Netflix. Plus Morven Christie drops by to talk to Boydy, and we mull over the most magnetic actors on screen (who are then placed into a bucket, for reasons).

