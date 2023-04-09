Pilot TV Podcast #252: The Changeling, The Lovers, And Love & Death. With Rosamund Pike And Johnny Flynn

Rosamund Pike joins us this week (well, several weeks ago in reality, as the interview took place before the strike — but you get the point) to talk The Wheel Of Time Season 2, and Johnny Flynn jumps aboard to discuss The Lovers. Meanwhile, Love & Death sees Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons embark upon the most well-planned affair in history (with mixed results), and we go full banana crackers with Apple’s The Changeling.

Plus Boyd and Kay once again attempt to induct James into the ways of reality TV by ranking the best reality shows of all time (and outlining how a Pilot TV Race Across The World would play out). It didn’t work, but you have to admire their persistence.