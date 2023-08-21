Pilot TV Podcast #250 (LIVE): The Woman In The Wall, Invasion, And Who Is Erin Carter? With Guests Ricky Gervais, Tom Davis, Mawaan & Nabhaan Rizwan

For our 250th episode we had a big old party at Kings Place in London, joined by special guests Ricky Gervais, Big Tom Davis and Mawaan and Nabhaan Rizwan, not to mention about 400 of you, our brilliant listeners.

The Great Pilot TV Bake-Off saw Boyd, Kay and James go head-to-head in a duel to the death with assorted baked goods, plus we found time to answer questions from the audience and review Invasion's return on Apple TV+, The Woman In The Wall on BBC1, and Who Is Erin Carter? on Netflix. Here's to 250 more!