Pilot TV Podcast #247: Heartstopper, Wolf, And Vanishing Act. With Guest Michael Sheen

The great Michael Sheen joins us on this week's show (recorded prior to the actors’ strike) to discuss Jon Hamm’s bum, forming a double act with David Tennant and the new season of epic fantasy Good Omens .

The other big news of the week is that James is off so no extended stories about buying tickets for Tay-Swift, sorry, and instead Boyd is in charge and wittering on about Dating Naked Germany. The third mic is given to onetime Basic Bingers legend and editor of Crime Monthly magazine, Steph Seelan. Alongside Kay, they review the new series of Netflix phenom Heartstopper, BBC1’s twisted thriller Wolf, and an unusual true-crime series from Australia called Vanishing Act.