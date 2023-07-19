Pilot TV Podcast #245: The Bear, The Sixth Commandment, And Fifteen-Love

On this week's show we not only see the whole of Hollywood shut down for the SAG strike but also sift through the detritus of this week's Emmy nominations and get into a fight over what constitutes a comedy. And speaking of things that are dramas and not comedies… we head back to Chicago for the return of The Bear on Disney+, investigate a little true crime with Sarah Phelps in The Sixth Commandment on BBC1 and hit centre court with Aidan Turner for tennis drama Fifteen-Love.