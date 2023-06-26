Pilot TV Podcast #242: Hijack, Champion And Cannes Confidential. With Guests Anson Mount And Candice Carty-Williams

On this week's show, Captain Christopher Pike himself, Anson Mount, joins us to chat all things Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, plus Candice Carey-Williams drops by to talk about her London-based rap drama, Champion, which we also review. Meanwhile, we head up to cruising altitude with Idris Elba for Hijack on Apple TV+, and end up watching Cannes Confidential on Acorn, because both The Witcher and Jack Ryan were embargoed. Elsewhere, we up the stakes for the live show bake-off, and shocking revelations emerge about the mooted Pilot TV ITVX drama.
Listen to the episode on your podcast app of choice or the player above. And if you want to subscribe to Pilot TV+, find all the details here.