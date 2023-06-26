Pilot TV Podcast #242: Hijack, Champion And Cannes Confidential. With Guests Anson Mount And Candice Carty-Williams

On this week's show, Captain Christopher Pike himself, Anson Mount, joins us to chat all things Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, plus Candice Carey-Williams drops by to talk about her London-based rap drama, Champion, which we also review. Meanwhile, we head up to cruising altitude with Idris Elba for Hijack on Apple TV+, and end up watching Cannes Confidential on Acorn, because both The Witcher and Jack Ryan were embargoed. Elsewhere, we up the stakes for the live show bake-off, and shocking revelations emerge about the mooted Pilot TV ITVX drama.