Pilot TV Podcast #240: Best Interests, The Full Monty, The Ark

On this week's show we force Kay to sit down in front of Sky Sci-Fi and make her watch The Ark, despite her protestations. Plus we take a look at Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen drama Best Interests on the Beeb, and return to Sheffield to catch up with Robert Carlyle and the gang for The Full Monty, which picks up 25 years after the classic nineties movie.
Plus we bust a few questions out of the Pilot postbag (the triage system has gone berserk), we announce the next Pilot LIVE show and James explains how he made a new friend.
