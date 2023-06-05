Pilot TV Podcast #239: The Crowded Room, Significant Other, And Arnold

On this week's show we’re pumping iron with Arnold Schwarzenegger in Netflix’s biographical documentary Arnold, Filling in hospital forms with Youssef Kerkour and Katherine Parkinson in Significant Other on ITVX, and determining whether Tom Holland is a serial killer along with Amanda Seyfried in The Crowded Room on Apple TV+.

Plus Kay hasn't been allowed to watch the show about the well-endowed porn star but that's okay because the team share their (oft inadvertent) strip club stories to make her feel better. The moral of this podcast? If someone offers you mac and cheese, you take it.