Pilot TV Podcast #238: The Gallows Pole, White House Plumbers, And Deadloch

On this week's show we’re fixing leaks in the Nixon administration with Justin Theroux and Woody Harrelson in White House Plumbers on Sky, investigating a naked corpse and an aggressive sea mammal in Australian comedy Deadloch on Prime video, and heading back to 18th Century Yorkshire with Shane Meadows for The Gallows Pole on BBC2.

Plus the team discusses the (possibly inappropriate) shows they watched as children and James goes full maverick, taking the opportunity to spring all manner of surprises upon a bemused Boyd and Kay.