Pilot TV Podcast #237: Poker Face, Maryland, And Platonic. With Guests Harriet Dyer And Patrick Brammall

Kay's dream comes true this week when she gets Colin From Accounts star/creators Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall in a room (sadly, Colin couldn't make it). Plus we take a look at Apple's Seth Rogen/Rose Byrne relationship comedy Platonic, ITV's Suranne Jones/Eve Best sibling drama Maryland, and Sky's Natasha Lyonne/Assorted Criminals procedural Poker Face, which FINALLY makes its way here to the UK.

All that and James confesses to having watched an episode of Naked Attraction, much to Kay's disgust.